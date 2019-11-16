Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 3,500 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.61. 2,700,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.33 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.96.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

