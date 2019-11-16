Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,248.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $3,323,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 231,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,205.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,336 shares of company stock worth $5,615,559. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 683,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 16.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $12,004,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 108.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 398,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,009. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

