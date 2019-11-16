Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,183.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 58,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.