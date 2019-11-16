Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

MTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $716.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $724.82 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $500.74 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $695.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.45.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

