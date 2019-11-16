Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of STAAR Surgical Put Options (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,787% compared to the average daily volume of 209 put options.

In related news, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $55,294.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,347.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $144,511.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,850 shares of company stock valued at $273,306. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 705,217 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 336,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $35.21 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 2.34.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STAA. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

