Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 512,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,955,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,168,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,984,000 after acquiring an additional 132,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 127,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $163.10. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

