Stratis (STRAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.43 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003580 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Poloniex and Coinrail. Stratis has a total market cap of $30.43 million and $358,118.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005720 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000880 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005254 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,567,185 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Bittrex, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance, Crex24, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

