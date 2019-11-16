StrongHands 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $236.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 93.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and CoinExchange. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.29 million and $236.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,553,355,053 coins and its circulating supply is 16,140,160,699 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

