Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,571,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.17.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,019,567.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,508 shares of company stock worth $13,643,782. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,365. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average is $206.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

