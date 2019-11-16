Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Featured Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.