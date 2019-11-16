Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,607.43% and a negative return on equity of 675.88%.

Summit Wireless Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,092. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WISA. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.