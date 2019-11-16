SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SNDE opened at $1.02 on Friday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

