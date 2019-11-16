SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Update

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,080,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 20,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 28.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in SunPower by 8.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 5.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 92.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,799 shares in the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

