Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $10,099,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $9,789,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,132,393 shares of company stock valued at $81,216,229 and sold 72,322 shares valued at $1,205,124. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 432,841 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 423,999 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.