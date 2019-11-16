SunTrust Banks Boosts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $44.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSN. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Parsons and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of PSN opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Parsons’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth $50,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth $51,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

