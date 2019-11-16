SunTrust Banks Lowers Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to Hold

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.44.

LONE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 696,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64,476 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

