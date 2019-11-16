Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Simon Callander Buys 31 Shares

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Simon Callander purchased 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £146.63 ($191.60).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 428.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 442.18. Superdry PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $373.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76.

SDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 585.56 ($7.65).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

