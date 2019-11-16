Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,656. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $572.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Eric Evans bought 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 111,655 shares in the company, valued at $664,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.