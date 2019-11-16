Svb Leerink Comments on Health Catalyst’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Svb Leerink upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Grosslight now expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $3,249,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

