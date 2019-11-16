S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANW. B. Riley cut their price target on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

SANW traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 53,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.41. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.