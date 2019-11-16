Swarm City Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Swarm City has a market cap of $618,371.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00236512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01452942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00143762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

