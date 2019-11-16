Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $512,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,464 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after buying an additional 175,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.00. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $62.10.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

