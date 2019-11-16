SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

SYY opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

