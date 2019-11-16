Systematic Financial Management LP Has $547,000 Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 123,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,936 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $2,210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 246.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.