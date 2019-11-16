Systematic Financial Management LP Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,445 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.97.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. UBS Group raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

