Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $110,806.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,349 shares of company stock worth $1,554,156 in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANIK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. 87,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $863.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.60%. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANIK. BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Sidoti set a $50.00 price objective on Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

