Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 23,595 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 28,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $315,429.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,430,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,515,423.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Wallstrom bought 5,434 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 270,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,112.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. 211,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.85. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.35 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

