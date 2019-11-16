Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 5,645 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $516,963.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $55.74. 173,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

