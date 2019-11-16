Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

NYSE:TLRD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.80. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theo Killion purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,258.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $227,633.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,369 shares of company stock worth $291,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 36.9% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

