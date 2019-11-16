TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.78.

NYSE:TAL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,110. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.27.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Growth Interface Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 174,998 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 29,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

