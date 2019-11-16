Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. 2,930,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,047. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Tapestry by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $169,000,000 after buying an additional 1,182,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $156,938,000 after buying an additional 3,840,023 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Tapestry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after buying an additional 318,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tapestry by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $97,903,000 after buying an additional 661,345 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.