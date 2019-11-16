Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Trading Up 17.1%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was up 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 116,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

