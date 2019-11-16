TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,426,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after acquiring an additional 953,793 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,214,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,526,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,303,000 after acquiring an additional 241,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.10. 1,243,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,464. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

