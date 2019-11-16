TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,658.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $195,577.00 and $5,658.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001053 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.