Tech Data Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,992% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

In other Tech Data news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 16.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 13.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 15.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

TECD opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $131.70.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

