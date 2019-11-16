Ted Baker (LON:TED) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

TED has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,176.43 ($15.37).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

LON TED traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 396.40 ($5.18). 120,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.46. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 405.80 ($5.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,128 ($27.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Ted Baker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.