TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $56.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. Canaccord Genuity cut TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised TELUS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE TU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,871. TELUS has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,457,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,605,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,968,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,970,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,317,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,675,000 after buying an additional 176,988 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

