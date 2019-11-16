Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) Insider Nick Basing Purchases 25,000 Shares

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) insider Nick Basing purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £65,250 ($85,260.68).

Nick Basing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Nick Basing sold 100,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £267,000 ($348,882.79).

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.48. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 267.40 ($3.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Ten Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

