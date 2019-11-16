TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Daily News Impact Score of 1.25

News stories about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s analysis:

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

