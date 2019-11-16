TenX Market Cap Hits $9.95 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $781,476.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00236345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.01448639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00146399 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,000,894 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Cryptopia, BitBay, BigONE, Gate.io, Coinrail, IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Bit-Z, Huobi, HitBTC, Neraex, COSS, Upbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

