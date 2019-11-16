Tether (USDT) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, MBAex and Exmo. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $24.16 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00239959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.01452622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00143403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, UEX, OKEx, Bibox, DragonEX, Coinut, QBTC, LBank, CoinEx, B2BX, OOOBTC, BTC-Alpha, FCoin, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, ABCC, Poloniex, HitBTC, BtcTurk, C2CX, BitForex, Bitfinex, IDAX, Kraken, Exmo, Cobinhood, Binance, IDCM, BitMart, Bittrex, MBAex, Liqui, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, Huobi, BigONE, TDAX, Kryptono, Iquant, CoinBene, Trade By Trade, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Upbit, Bit-Z and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.