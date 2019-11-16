Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEVA. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,023,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,805,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,786,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,625,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,995,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after buying an additional 2,869,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after buying an additional 2,080,592 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

