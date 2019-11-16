The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 978,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. 196,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.