The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WU. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. 7,421,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,368. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,739.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,674 shares of company stock worth $1,268,531. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,481,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,599,000 after buying an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Western Union by 173.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,056,000 after buying an additional 15,599,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,035,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,168,000 after buying an additional 1,073,209 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,888,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,682,000 after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 21.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,572,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,327,000 after buying an additional 972,600 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

