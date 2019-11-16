THEKEY Price Hits $0.0014 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. THEKEY has a market cap of $7.37 million and $11,399.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000346 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,276,535,185 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.