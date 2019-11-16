Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.45.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.81. 1,349,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $306.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.59. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

