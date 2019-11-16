Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Short Interest Down 12.6% in October

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 998,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPRE shares. ValuEngine cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Third Point Reinsurance stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. 296,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,469. The firm has a market cap of $902.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,778,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234,310 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 138.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,391,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 807,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 198.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,127,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 749,600 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

