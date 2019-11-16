Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wellington Shields downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CL King downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

THO traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,608. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.