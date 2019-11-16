Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$1.70 at Industrial Alliance Securities

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.80.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The firm has a market cap of $327.74 million and a P/E ratio of 353.33. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$155.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

