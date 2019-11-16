Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at MKM Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $60.00 target price on Tilray and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.13.

Tilray stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 4.32.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 9.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 100.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Tilray by 152.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Tilray by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth $46,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

